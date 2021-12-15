Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that he will win next year’s presidential election.

Ruto, 54, is among the candidates who are competing for the top seat with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Speaking in Kakamega county on Wednesday, Ruto, who was in the populous county to popularise his bid, challenged Raila to accept the results of next year’s elections, claiming that he has been campaigning and will not share his victory with him.

Ruto, who was addressing a mammoth crowd, said the only thing he expects from Raila is to accept defeat and not to claim his victory has been stolen.

Raila, who has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency four times, has been crying foul after elections and always ends in court.

