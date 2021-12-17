Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged all United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants in the coming general elections to avoid using his photos while campaigning in their respective places, reinstating his earlier sentiments that he will not influence party nominations.

According to the DP, some of the leaders eyeing different positions have been using photos taken alongside him to popularize their bids, arguing that those interested in different positions should take pictures with the mwananchi who will endorse them during the party primaries.

Speaking at his Karen residence on Friday after meeting Nairobi county leaders, Ruto said nobody will be issued with a direct nomination ticket, and that everyone in the party will face their opponents to secure tickets for their desired seats.

“Nobody should show you a photo we have taken together and claim they are my friends for you to support them, no.

“If you want a good photo that will sell your agenda, take it with the voters.”

“I will not be there during the nominations. Let everyone know that we do not have a preferred candidate for any seat, UDA is mwananchi’s party and they will decide who will win the ticket,” said Ruto.

