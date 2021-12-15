Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto received a heroic reception in Kakamega County when he landed in the populous region to popularise his 2022 presidential bid on Wednesday.

While addressing a ‘sea of humanity, Ruto attacked Mt Kenya Foundation for endorsing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yet both Mudavadi, Gideon Kalonzo and Wetangula attended the so-called interview.

“‘Let me ask you great people of Kakamega and Malava.

“Do you want a president who has already been chosen for you in a hotel in Nairobi or will you prefer to choose your own president,” posed Ruto.

The residents chanted ‘hatupangwingwi’ in response to Ruto’s question.

Ruto also attacked Raila Odinga, saying the old man has become so idle that he has been attending every party launch in the country.

“Sasa Kazi yake imekuwa ni Kuhudhuria Mikutano ya Kikabila kuzindua chama,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST