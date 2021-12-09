Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has ordered the National Police Service (NPS) to release the youth arrested for heckling him in Kisii County on Wednesday.

In a social media post on Thursday, the second in command called for the immediate release of all those people who were apprehended.

The DP further asked the police to instead arrest politicians who bribed the youth to disrupt his rally in Kisii County.

Ruto argued that the young people were only hired by his detractors without mentioning their names.

“We tell the law enforcers that as long as they are not going to charge the sponsors of these primitive activities, the young people should be spared from the unnecessary harassment and prosecution.

“Release the youths!” Ruto insisted.

Justifying his move, Ruto explained that at the moment, youths are overburdened by the high rate of unemployment, making them easily coerced to engage in such unlawful activities.

“It is no surprise that those driving an exclusive top-down model of governance find no place for youth, except to deploy them on retrogressive errands as witnessed in some of our meetings including today’s successful tour of Kisii County.

This active marginalization of the youth is a characteristic of the old regressive order that has frustrated Kenya’s progress and extinguished opportunities to achieve meaningful prosperity,” he said.

