Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is not a man to joke with, going by how he dealt with Mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

Maina was among a group of goons who heckled DP Ruto in one of his many rallies in Laikipia County on Tuesday.

The Mungiki leader was trying to catch the attention of the DP by telling goons to demand that he addresses the gathering.

However, despite the plea, Ruto remained firm and insisted that Maina must join United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if he wanted to address the crowd.

To put the final nail on Maina Njenga’s coffin, Ruto told Laikipia residents to vote for UDA candidates from MCA to the President.

Maina Njenga is vying for the Laikipia Senatorial seat using the Independence party, KANU.

“Mtanipatia senator ambaye anajua mambo ya bottom up?

“Kwa hivyo Maina Njenga akuje UDA ama afanye nini? (Will you give me a senator who understands the bottom-up approach? Should Maina Njenga be the UDA candidate?)” Ruto said.

Maina will faceoff with Incumbent Laikipia Senator, John Kinyua, who is vying on a UDA ticket.

