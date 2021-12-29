Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has shocked many Kenyans after he denied the existence of the ‘deep state’ in the country.

In an interview with Citizen TV reporter Chemutai Goin on Tuesday evening, Ruto said that if there was any deep state or system as people claim, he would be aware since he has served as deputy president for almost 10 years now.

To emphasize the same, Ruto said that if there was any system as alleged, they wouldn’t allow his party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to win the Kiambaa constituency by-elections where his candidate emerged as the winner.

“As the DP, if there was a deep state and a system, I would be aware.

“If it really existed, would they have allowed UDA to win elections in Kiambaa,” he asked.

However, his sentiments have left his allies scratching their heads since they have been accusing the so-called ‘deep state’ of harassing and intimidating them over their support for the second in command.

They have also claimed that the ‘deep state’ is keen to rig the 2022 Presidential election in favour of Raila Odinga, Ruto’s key opponent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST