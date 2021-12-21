Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been dealt a huge blow in his quest to win the Western region votes after one of his influential lieutenants ditched his camp.

This is after Hamisi Constituency MP Charles Gimose defected from DP Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp and declared allegiance to the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

According to sources, Gimose stated that he is back at the ANC party because the outfit is his home.

“Nilikuwa nimeenda tu kuwalisha mifugo. Nimerejea nyumbani. Ng’ombe wakipelekwa malishoni, hurejea nyumbani (I had gone to feed the livestock. I am back home. When cows are taken to graze they don’t stay there but come back home),” he said.

Gimose, who was elected on the Ford Kenya party ticket in the 2017 polls, is expected to bolster Mudavadi’s presidential ambitions.

Hamisi Constituency being in Vihiga County, where it is perceived to be the political bedrock of Mudavadi, could have played a role in the MP’s defection.

The development comes days after Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi also dumped Ruto for ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Maangi, who was perceived to be DP Ruto’s footsoldier in the Kisii region, called it quits at the DP’s camp after the DP endorsed former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara for the Kisii gubernatorial seat on UDA ticket.

Before Maangi made public his political stand, he started by missing DP Ruto’s rally in the Kisii region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST