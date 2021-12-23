Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence after his lieutenants in Parliament managed to stop an amendment to the Political Parties Amendment Bill on Wednesday.

During a stormy session, Ruto’s side which had only 68 MPs managed to stop the bill which had support from 150 MPs from President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s side.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga had rallied their MPs to amend the bill commonly known as Azimio La Umoja bill.

According to the Bill, parties seeking to form a coalition must do so by February 2022 or else be locked out by the proposed law.

DP Ruto and his allies are opposed to the bill saying the deadline should be extended to June 2022 to give parties more time to organize themselves.

Despite being outnumbered by Uhuru and Raila, DP Ruto’s allies managed to delay the bill by suggesting more amendments and this was regarded as a win to Ruto.

Now, after their strategic win, Ruto has come out to break his silence concerning the matter.

Speaking on Thursday, Ruto criticized this bill, saying that it was meant to benefit a few people in the executive and some political brokers close to the presidency.

The second in command went ahead to say that the bill was meant to re-energize the revival of the Building Bridge Initiative (BBI) carcass.

