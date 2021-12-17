Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for trying to revive the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) that was buried by the High Court in May and later by the Appellate Court in August this year.

The two courts declared the BBI bill null and void and unconstitutional.

However, Uhuru who was the proponent together with his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, has been trying to resuscitate the document through unorthodox means in Parliament.

Speaking about the President’s move, Ruto who spoke in a rally in Vihiga, said the country was in dire need of an economic transformation and not constitutional change.

“They are saying they want to change the constitution first so as to increase the president’s power, add more positions in the executive like the prime minister.

“I have been telling them that issues to deal with creating positions should wait so that we improve our economy, create jobs for the youth and start businesses for the women,” said Ruto.

Ruto’s sentiments comes days after Uhuru described the clamour for constitutional review through BBI as a deferred dream during his Jamuhuri Day address.

The Kenyan DAILY POST