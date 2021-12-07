Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has revealed the number of leaders who have confirmed to attend former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Junet, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement‘s Director of Elections said that more than 30 Governors, 35 Senators, MPs, and even 1,500 MCAs across the Country have confirmed to attend the meeting.

Junet further said that International leaders will also grace the ceremony and renowned African leaders and activists will attend the highly publicized event.

“Our meeting will be the biggest that has never been held before. Already, we have received calls from more than 30 Governors, 35 Senators, MPs and even 1,500 MCAs who secured their places in the venue.

“We have also had communication from Kenyans in many counties who will travel, and even international leaders.

“We urge Men of God to pray for them as they travel,” Junet said.

During the event, ODM members will endorse Raila Odinga as the party’s flag bearer in the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST