Thursday, 09 December 2021 – Robert Alai has shared CCTV footage showing a middle-aged man breaking into a cybercafé that belongs to his friend.

In the footage, the shameless man is seen breaking into the cybercafé at night, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV.

Alai has vowed to teach the suspect a lesson soon.

“This fool broke into the cybercafé of a friend in Ahero.

“Tell him that his days are numbered. Tutampata soon and he will regret,” Alai wrote and shared the footage.

