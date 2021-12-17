Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – The father of the disk jockey Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has addressed the controversies surrounding the deal offered by Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Paul Ongili famously known as Babu Owino, who shot and seriously injured his son.

Speaking yesterday, John Orinda denied allegations that he had exchanged his son’s wellbeing for the life-changing deals offered by Babu Owino.

The rather emotional dad described the claims as unfounded, insisting that his priority at the moment is for Evolve to get back on his feet and not to jail the vocal youth lawmaker.

“People have the right to voice their opinion on what should happen, and what shouldn’t.

“However, for me, my son’s well-being overrides all other issues,” he stated.

“I hear some people claiming that I exchanged my son’s case for the money.

“What do people take me for? A callous man who would sell his son’s welfare the way a farmer would sell his goat at the market?” he added.

He justified his move arguing that his deep religious doctrines cannot allow him to do as purported.

“I am a Christian, and my conscience wouldn’t allow me to do that.

“I know there are people who would wish to see Babu Owino in jail. But, what would we gain if he is sent to prison and my son dies?”

The father noted that the deal sealed by Babu Owino that saw his attempted murder case withdrawn on Tuesday was comprehensive to ensure that he will take responsibility for the payment of all the medical bills up until DJ Evolve is able to stand on his feet again.

The ODM MP pledged to clear the pending Ksh17 million hospital bill at a Nairobi Hospital and also pay for nursing home costs.

On top of that, Babu promised to set up a DJ academy for him, buy him a Toyota Noah, pay in advance his two-year rent, water, internet, electricity among other emerging bills during the recovery period.

He also pledged to buy him a house and build for him another house in the Utawala Nairobi area.

