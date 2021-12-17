Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 December 2021 – Popular disc jockey, George Njuguna alias DJ Crème Dela Crème, appears to have reconciled with his wife, Denise.

The top-rated deejay shared a video on Instagram celebrating his 38th birthday at a city restaurant with his wife and kids.

He said the best birthday gift for him is being around his family.

“The Best Birthday Gift was definitely being around my Family … A Prayer Answered and God’s Work 🙏🙏 ❤️❤️❤️❤️Made me drop a Tear 🙏🙏

Thanks, @deekingsky for making it happen. I wish I’d reply to every message, DMs that I received but from the Bottom of my Heart THANK YOU ALL for making my 38th Birthday a beautiful one.. Thank you Thank You, Thank You 🙏 Love you all,” he wrote and shared a short clip showing how he celebrated the birthday.

Crème confirmed his breakup with Denise a few months ago and said that marriage is a scam.

His wife left their home in Kericho and came back to the city with their kids.

She reportedly dumped him for being broke.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.