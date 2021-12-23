Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Prominent media personality, Janet Mbugua, has caused a commotion on social media after parading her gorgeous body in a tiny bikini.

The mother of two, who divorced her cheating husband Eddie Ndichu, left little for men to imagine as she openly flaunted her goodies to over 1.2 million people who follow her.

She posted the juicy photo and captioned it, “Love the (beach) body you’re in because if not you, then who.

“I’ve got some tales about this December that I’ll come back and share here soon plus an appreciation post for some loved ones next but in the meantime, I really hope y’all are keeping safe and sanitized.

“COVID19’s vengeance this time around is next level!’’

The Kenyan DAILY POST.