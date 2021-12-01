Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has come clean over allegations that a section of the IEBC commissioners did not want the electoral body to withdraw from the crucial poll team.

This is after a letter emerged on Tuesday, claiming that some of the commissioners objected to Wafula Chebukati’s decision to withdraw.

According to the letter dated November 30, the decision to withdraw from the committee led by Chief Justice Martha Koome was not discussed with some of the commissioners who influence such policies.

The letter had noted that the commission’s independence did not mean detachment from other players in the public governance, adding that they will coordinate and harmonize their activities with other government institutions and other commissions to maximize results.

”For due operation in the matrix,” independence” does not mean ”detachment”, isolation or disengagement from other players in public governance.

“For practical purposes, an independent commission will find it necessary to coordinate and harmonize activities with those of other institutions of government or other commissions so as to maximize results in the public interest.” read the letter in part.

Additionally, it stated that the commissioners and independent officers are not to plead ”independence” as an end in itself for public governance tasks are apt to be severely strained by possible clashes of independence.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the Chebukati-led commission dismissed the letter, bearing a signature from Marian Hussein Marian, as fake.

