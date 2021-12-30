Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 December 2021 – When comedian Mulamwa broke up with his girlfriend and baby mama, Sonnie, word got out that she had dumped him for a sponsor.

However, the mother of one says she has no intentions of ever dating an older man commonly known as sponsors.

Responding to questions from her fans, Sonnie said that she will not date an older man because she does not want to inherit someone else’s husband among other reasons.

“I would date a young man because I am still young and I do not want a mubaba to die in my arms.

“I want to create wealth with my own man and not someone else’s husband.

“I do not want to inherit anyone else property,” she said.

Her mother would also not approve of such a relationship.

Sonnie revealed that after breaking up with Mulamwa, she pranked her mother by telling her that she had found a sponsor who was willing to take care of her as well as her daughter Keilah Oyando.

“Jamani Carrol, are you serious? eeh? Hio ni vitu gani unaanza kufikiria?

“Si unaniambia ako na familia. Huyo hata si ni babu yako ni vituko gani hizo?” her mother responded unaware that she was being pranked.

Sonnie and Mulamwah broke up earlier this month, barely three months after welcoming their first child.

Mulamwah has since moved on and is currently dating a woman named Ruth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.