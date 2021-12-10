Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 10 December 2021 – Diana Marua has vowed to stand with the truth after Willy Paul threatened to sue her for defamation, following allegations that he attempted to rape her three years ago.

In a long statement posted on her social media handles, Marua alleged that she has received so many complaints from ladies, who claim that that they have also been sexually assaulted by Willy Paul.

Some female lawyers have reached out to Diana and promised to represent the victims who have been sexually abused by Willy Paul since most of them cannot afford legal fees.

According to Diana, Willy Paul should be prepared for a court battle.

Below is the statement that she posted on her Instagram page.

I want to Say Thank you to God for the Gift of Life and even more for the Courage He has given me to Speak out on behalf of Many Women out here who have Faced Rape & abuse before.

It’s not easy Knowing so Well the Culprit Will always find a Way to Twist the Story which Leaves Many Women Hurt & Silent; But Even knowing the Story must be Changed I still Came AND stood for the Truth.

Dear fellow Women and even Bold men who are reaching out to me and encouraging me; I want to say Thank you for your texts and DMs. I know it’s not easy for any woman and a Mother but after opening up I have started my healing and I know I will be fine.

﻿I also want to say Thank you to all the Women Who have come out and the many that are still sending me their Rape and assault Cases done by the same Culprit;

I didn’t know We were this many. I feel so sorry for you girls but finally this is the time to get Justice. Lastly thank you to all Women Lawyers who have reached out to me and willing to help this affected girls that cannot afford Legal fees. May God Pay You Back Abundantly.

I might not be able to address this again because it’s a matter before a Court of Law but I’m also glad because every other post and Video made this Rape Culprit is working for our good as more evidence to our Court Case. Lastly thank you again for the Much Love, emotional support and encouragement! Dear my fellow Women I will be strong not only for me but for you too. Keep praying for me. I Love all!

