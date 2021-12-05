Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 December 2021 – Bahati’s wife and former celebrity groupie, Diana Marua, has been accused of attempting to wreck her sister’s marriage by lusting over her husband.

The allegations were levelled against Diana after she posted a video caressing his beards, sparking reactions online.

In the video, Diana is seen asking her sister’s husband to donate some of his beards to her beardless husband Bahati.

“Please donate some beard to my husband,” she is heard saying as she goofs around with him.

And in another video, Diana is seen hugging her sister’s handsome husband tightly and touching his chest.

Tea Master Edgar Obare raised eyebrows through his BNN page and urged Diana to respect her sister’s marriage.

“Diana Marua wanasema you handle your sisters bae very mannerlessly, bwana ya wenyewe is a no go zone,” Edgar posted.

Watch the videos below and be the judge.

