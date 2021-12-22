Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – A middle-aged lady is being hunted down by detectives after it emerged that she is among a group of notorious ladies who are drugging men in clubs around Nairobi.

The plus-size lady with average looks spiked a man’s drink recently at Club 64 in Nairobi Central Business District and stole an unknown amount of money from him.

She had previously drugged another man and stole over Ksh 100,000 from his Mpesa.

A victim who was drugged by the said lady reached out to Cyprian Nyakundi and urged him to share her photos so that she can be brought to book.

Cases of men being drugged in popular clubs around Nairobi are on the rise.

Men are advised to be careful when hanging out in clubs, especially during this festive season.

Is there anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of this notorious lady?

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.