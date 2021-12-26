Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Renowned politician, Mwalimu Abduba Dida, has broken his silence regarding the alleged kidnapping and torture of Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Dennis Itumbi, on Thursday.

Venting on Twitter, Dida moved to exonerate the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta from involvement in Itumbi’s alleged kidnapping as alleged by Ruto’s allies.

According to Dida, he has handled cases of those who have been beaten by City Security officers popularly known as “Kanjo” and the extent of injuries has been worse than Itumbi’s current condition.

“Lakini, that is not the hand of the government. Unless they have started using untrained attachees.

“I’ve handled cases of those who met kanjo for 5 mins and were instantly transformed from black Africans to black Asians.

“If you are unlucky to meet the government, your face is never the same,” stated Dida.

Itumbi is currently in the hospital ICU fighting for his dear life after developing pneumonia following his abduction on Thursday night.

Itumbi has been at loggerheads with Interior CS, Dr. Fred Matiangi over the Ruaraka land case, and IG Mutyambai, who he accuses of trying to cover up his son’s serious charges of drunk driving.

The Kenyan DAILY POST