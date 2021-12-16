Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has once again endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid, saying the old man is the best person suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking in Kisumu County on Thursday during the operationalization of Central Nyakach Division, where he was also crowned as a Luo elder, Matiangi said the time has come for Nyanza residents to unite and support Raila Odinga.

“Tumekubaliana sisi wote na mzee wetu Prime Minister Raila Odinga ndiye anatuongoza na tumekubaliana safari hii, sisi watu wa Nyanza tutasimama pamoja kama mtu mmoja,” Matiangi said.

“Sasa nikisema hivyo nimefanya makosa? Na mimi sijakuuliza wewe unipee ruhusa ya kusimama pamoja na Raila ama Rais Kenyatta… President Kenyatta is my boss na ni yeye amenipea kazi nifanye. Akiamuru vile tunaenda, It is logical kama Waziri wake wa Usalama mimi napiga laini mahali rais amepiga laini.”Matiangi added.

