Tuesday, 07 December 2021 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has issued a statement after Police Constable Benson Imbatu went on a shooting spree and killed six people in Kabete, Kiambu County, on Tuesday morning.

According to DCI, the rogue cop opened fire indiscriminately in Kabete area before turning the gun on himself.

“Six people have been confirmed dead and two others are in critical condition, after a police officer went on a killing spree early this morning in Kabete, Kiambu county.

“Police Constable Benson Imbasi, who later committed suicide by turning the gun on himself, had first killed his wife by shooting her on her neck, before he walked out of his house and started shooting at innocent members of the public frenziedly.

“In the sad incident that occurred today at 3 am, the cop gone rogue was wielding an AK-47 assault riffle, also killed three young men and a boda boda rider at N market within Kabete.

“The three men whose identities are yet to be established, were mourners who had just attended a funeral preparations meeting for one of their beloved at Mountain View, before they were accosted by the rogue officer,” the statement read in part.

The DCI adds, “After killing the three, the cop then turned his riffle at two boda boda riders, one of whom lost his life while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta national hospital.

“The boda boda rider had woken up early to first deliver loaves of bread at different shops which was his side. hustle, before embarking on his daily routine of ferrying passengers.”

According to DCI, the two injured Boda Boda riders were rushed to Eagle hospital in Kangemi, where they received first aid before they were later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.