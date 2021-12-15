Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Renowned economist, Dr. David Ndii, has revealed the reason why Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular party in the country.

Barely a year after it was formed, UDA has beaten traditional parties like Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) and Jubilee Party, making it the most popular party currently in the country.

Ndii, who is supporting Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022, said the party is popular because there is no hypocrisy like in ODM or Jubilee.

Ndii also said Kenyans are tired of other parties because of hypocrisy and that is the reason they are joining the ‘wheelbarrow party’ in droves.

“There is no hypocrisy in UDA. UDA is the face of Kenya, and Kenya is as corrupt as sin.

“The first step towards recovery from addiction is acceptance.

“That is why UDA is the most popular party in Kenya,” Ndii said.

Ndii’s remarks came after an opinion poll conducted by TIFA showed that UDA is the most popular party in Kenya followed by ODM.

