Project Description
The Kenyan Medical Research Institute, Center for Global Health Research (KEMRI-CGHR), has been selected to participate in a seven country multi-center study that will quantify the burden of Shigella diarrhea among infants and young children in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia to inform future Shigella vaccine trials. KEMRI-CGHR working in collaboration with the Center for Vaccine Development (CVD) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Global Center for Integrated Health of Women, Adolescents, and Children at the University of Washington and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will participate in the Enterics for Global Health (EFGH)-Shigella study. The EFGH- Shigella project represents an extension of the Global Enteric Multicenter Study (GEMS) and the Vaccine Impact Assessment on Diarrhea in Africa (VIDA). The project is pleased to announce the following vacant position(s):
Position: Data Specialist, J/G KMR 8 (2 positions)
Location: Field Siaya County
Reports to: Data manager
Job Description
Reporting to the Data Analyst, the Data Specialist will be responsible for the data management procedures of the various sites within Shigella Surveillance Study components. S/he will be expected to work on various databases and therefore should be able to prioritize tasks to meet set deadlines.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, Mathematics or Statistics from a recognized training institution
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in working with data management preferable within a rigorous research setup
- At least 2 years’ experience working with Open Data Kit(ODK),RED cap and other web-based and tablet-based data capture systems
- Excellent Microsoft Office skills
- Experience working with online database management systems and statistical analysis
Skills and abilities
- Data cleaning and validation
- Data quality control
- Attention to details and good work ethic
- Good judgment in problem solving, awareness of own limitations and strong internal motivation
- Ability to prioritize tasks and meet set deadlines
- Flexible and able to work well with minimum supervision
- Ability to compile study data progress reports
- Familiarity with and in possession of a valid certificate of Good clinical Practices
Responsibilities
The data Specialist will be required to;
- Conduct 100% source data verification, validation and discrepancy management
- Perform data cleaning and quality assurance and control
- Ensure all missing data are captured in compliance to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards and within strict study timelines
- Ensure that data is routinely backed up, anti-virus scans are conducted and security measures are adhered to in order to protect data
- Troubleshoot and solve common electronic data capture system problems
- Ensure timely and accurate data entry and validation
- Ensure timely response to data requests
- Provide field support to the study teams, as needed
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the PI
Terms of Employment: A one- year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months and salary is as per the stated grade.
Applications MUST include the following:
- Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address
- Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of the referees
- Copies of Certificates, Diplomas or Transcripts
How to Apply
If you are interested and meet the outlined criteria, please apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, PO Box 1578-40100, Kisumu not later than December 26, 2021. Submit your application including documents via Email address cghr@kemri.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
