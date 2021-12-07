Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project Description

The Kenyan Medical Research Institute, Center for Global Health Research (KEMRI-CGHR), has been selected to participate in a seven country multi-center study that will quantify the burden of Shigella diarrhea among infants and young children in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia to inform future Shigella vaccine trials. KEMRI-CGHR working in collaboration with the Center for Vaccine Development (CVD) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Global Center for Integrated Health of Women, Adolescents, and Children at the University of Washington and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will participate in the Enterics for Global Health (EFGH)-Shigella study. The EFGH- Shigella project represents an extension of the Global Enteric Multicenter Study (GEMS) and the Vaccine Impact Assessment on Diarrhea in Africa (VIDA). The project is pleased to announce the following vacant position(s):

Position: Data Specialist, J/G KMR 8 (2 positions)

Location: Field Siaya County

Reports to: Data manager

Job Description

Reporting to the Data Analyst, the Data Specialist will be responsible for the data management procedures of the various sites within Shigella Surveillance Study components. S/he will be expected to work on various databases and therefore should be able to prioritize tasks to meet set deadlines.

Qualifications

Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, Mathematics or Statistics from a recognized training institution

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in working with data management preferable within a rigorous research setup

At least 2 years’ experience working with Open Data Kit(ODK),RED cap and other web-based and tablet-based data capture systems

Excellent Microsoft Office skills

Experience working with online database management systems and statistical analysis

Skills and abilities

Data cleaning and validation

Data quality control

Attention to details and good work ethic

Good judgment in problem solving, awareness of own limitations and strong internal motivation

Ability to prioritize tasks and meet set deadlines

Flexible and able to work well with minimum supervision

Ability to compile study data progress reports

Familiarity with and in possession of a valid certificate of Good clinical Practices

Responsibilities

The data Specialist will be required to;

Conduct 100% source data verification, validation and discrepancy management

Perform data cleaning and quality assurance and control

Ensure all missing data are captured in compliance to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards and within strict study timelines

Ensure that data is routinely backed up, anti-virus scans are conducted and security measures are adhered to in order to protect data

Troubleshoot and solve common electronic data capture system problems

Ensure timely and accurate data entry and validation

Ensure timely response to data requests

Provide field support to the study teams, as needed

Perform any other duties as assigned by the PI

Terms of Employment: A one- year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months and salary is as per the stated grade.

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address

Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of the referees

Copies of Certificates, Diplomas or Transcripts

How to Apply

If you are interested and meet the outlined criteria, please apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, PO Box 1578-40100, Kisumu not later than December 26, 2021. Submit your application including documents via Email address cghr@kemri.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.