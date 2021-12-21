Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Reporting to the Data Editor, the Data Reporter will be responsible for generating data-driven editorial content by gathering, extracting, analysing data, and identifying the best tools to explain and present information to the public. The job holder pitches, researches and writes data-driven stories, either alone or in collaboration with other journalists for use in any or all NMG platforms including print, online, mobile, on the app, and on television.

Key responsibilities

Conceive, develop and execute data driven investigations;

Create charts, maps and analysis based on data aggregated from credible sources;

Build interactive tools and graphics to allow readers to track indicators about subjects of news interest over time;

Work with beat journalists, section editors, online editors, developers and designers to source and produce data-visualisations, cartography and infographics supporting journalists’ stories and ensure the best representation of data in all formats (print, app and web);

Improve the quality and representation of data accompanying stories by other journalists and generating data-driven stories;

Develop longer-term data stories and features such as new indices, data templates for specific events such as elections, assess data providers and data software, archive data and develop new data-driven editorial products;

Come up with ideas and create data-driven content in story form, blogs, quizzes and interactives;

Ensuring delivery of digital content; and

Adhering to social media policy as updated from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or its equivalent from a recognized institution; Advanced Excel and/or SQL skills, or other comparable statistical tools;

Two (2) years’ experience as a data reporter;

Working knowledge of SEO and digital best practices; Ability to communicate both inside and outside the organisation;

Ability to write complex reports;

Possess analytical and administrative skills;

Possess people management skills.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, apply online at https://www.nationmedia.com/careers/ on or before December 31, 2021.