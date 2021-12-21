Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Reporting to the Data Editor, the Data Reporter will be responsible for generating data-driven editorial content by gathering, extracting, analysing data, and identifying the best tools to explain and present information to the public. The job holder pitches, researches and writes data-driven stories, either alone or in collaboration with other journalists for use in any or all NMG platforms including print, online, mobile, on the app, and on television.
Key responsibilities
- Conceive, develop and execute data driven investigations;
- Create charts, maps and analysis based on data aggregated from credible sources;
- Build interactive tools and graphics to allow readers to track indicators about subjects of news interest over time;
- Work with beat journalists, section editors, online editors, developers and designers to source and produce data-visualisations, cartography and infographics supporting journalists’ stories and ensure the best representation of data in all formats (print, app and web);
- Improve the quality and representation of data accompanying stories by other journalists and generating data-driven stories;
- Develop longer-term data stories and features such as new indices, data templates for specific events such as elections, assess data providers and data software, archive data and develop new data-driven editorial products;
- Come up with ideas and create data-driven content in story form, blogs, quizzes and interactives;
- Ensuring delivery of digital content; and
- Adhering to social media policy as updated from time to time.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or its equivalent from a recognized institution; Advanced Excel and/or SQL skills, or other comparable statistical tools;
- Two (2) years’ experience as a data reporter;
- Working knowledge of SEO and digital best practices; Ability to communicate both inside and outside the organisation;
- Ability to write complex reports;
- Possess analytical and administrative skills;
- Possess people management skills.
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, apply online at https://www.nationmedia.com/careers/ on or before December 31, 2021.
