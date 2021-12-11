Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data Officer: CHS/HR/STP/DO/01/2021

CHS is currently sourcing for a high calibre, self-motivated and dynamic individual to fill the position of a Data Officer in Siaya County.

Overall Job Function

Reporting to the Data Manager, the Data Officer will be responsible for the documentation and compilation of timely program data and reporting of activities at CHS-supported health facilities under Shinda Tena Project in Siaya County.

Key Responsibilities

Support sub-County-level SI activities for HIV care and treatment, testing and counselling, Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT), Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC), DREAMS, Key population and priority population

Contribute to the development and implementation of M&E data tools for MoH and CHS program areas. Help in developing data tools for routine data collection for the program data.

Monitor and validate data quality in all the EMR system in use within supported sites

Review and verify accuracy of MoH and program data for NASCOP, PEPFAR and other stakeholders.

Work closely with County Health Management Team (CHMT) to compile monthly and quarterly reports as required

Support in the implementation and maintenance of facility-level patient databases

Build capacity through training and mentorship programs for all providers in the facilities under the sub-county supported

Participate in stakeholders’ activities to ensure incorporation of SI activities into programs for HIV prevention, care and treatment and VMMC within the sub-county and county level

Develop visualisations for data consumption and inform program progress using either Power BI/Tableau.

Work closely with sub-county health records officers (SCHRIO) to manage sub-county data quality and ensure all the facilities utilise data for decision making

Attend designated SI meetings at the national, county and sub-county level

Person Specification

A Bachelor’s Degree in Biostatistics, computer science/IT, epidemiology or mathematics

At least three years of relevant experience in a similar/related position in a PEPFAR funded program.

Experience in working with MoH systems and HIV-related reports

Proficiency in the use of Power BI/ Tableau

Strong Data management and analysis skills

Strong SQL Data management skills

Proficiency in computer packages for generating and analysis reports. Experience in use of visual analytics tools is an added advantage

Expert skill level in the use of health aggregate databases (MoH KHIS, 3PM & DATIM)

Proficient in statistical analysis packages (SPSS/STATA/R etc.)

Interested applicants are invited to email their applications and detailed CV with contact

How To Apply

Interested applicants are invited to email their applications and detailed CV with contact details of three referees to Vacancies@chskenya.org clearly indicating the subject title as Data Officer: CHS/HR/STP/DO/01/2021 by 5:00 pm, December 13, 2021.

Centre for Health Solutions-Kenya is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification