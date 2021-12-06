Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sales Data Entry Internship

About The Role

Reporting to the Head of Sales, the Data Entry Intern, will update and maintain information on our company sales database entering 100% accuracy on commission payment and approval of payments on the cash release system.

Responsibilities

Answer or make calls to the sales agents to address their needs, complaints, or other issues relating to sales and commission payouts for the purpose of improving the process.

Respond efficiently and accurately to callers, explaining possible solutions, and ensuring that the sales agents feel supported and valued on the service provided.

Build lasting relationships with the sales agents based on trust and being reliable

Gather the information curated from sales agents relating to their commission payout discrepancies and ensure they are resolved within 24 hours.

Work hand in hand with the Finance team to ensure payouts are accurate

Approve all expenses booked on cash release as per budget allocation and ensure you question where the description is not clear or above budget.

Interpret the data gathered for purposes of high-level decision-making.

Understand and strive to exceed expectations when it comes to sales agents experience

Does this sound like you?

Proven data entry work experience, with the ability to deal to work on systems and data analytics software

Degree in Data science/statistics/ other relevant fields

Experience with MS Office, GSuite, good typing speed with accuracy/attention to details

Independent thinker with proactive decision-making capabilities

Comfortable with ambiguity and experience working in a dynamic environment

Have the ability to handle pressure and keep a cool-temper

Be organized, have great time management skills, and meet deadlines set.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to SunCulture Kenya Ltd on sunculture.freshteam.com to apply