Data Entry Clerks 

We are looking for Data Entry Clerks to perform research and update our database from online sources. The ideal candidate will be computer savvy and a fast typist with a keen eye for detail.

Work: Remotely 

Responsibilities

  • Transfer data from paper and online resources to our database systems 
  • Type in data provided directly from customers
  • Create spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes
  • Verify data by comparing it to source documents
  • Update existing data
  • Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested
  • Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost

Qualifications

  • Proven experience as a data entry clerk
  • At least 2years experience in the same position
  • Previous experience as an academic writer or online writer is an added advantage 
  • Fast typing skills; Knowledge of touch typing systems is strongly preferred
  • Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel, etc.)
  • Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills
  • Great attention to detail
  • High school degree or equivalent

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke – Indicating your per day rate 

