Data Entry Clerks
We are looking for Data Entry Clerks to perform research and update our database from online sources. The ideal candidate will be computer savvy and a fast typist with a keen eye for detail.
Work: Remotely
Responsibilities
- Transfer data from paper and online resources to our database systems
- Type in data provided directly from customers
- Create spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes
- Verify data by comparing it to source documents
- Update existing data
- Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested
- Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost
Qualifications
- Proven experience as a data entry clerk
- At least 2years experience in the same position
- Previous experience as an academic writer or online writer is an added advantage
- Fast typing skills; Knowledge of touch typing systems is strongly preferred
- Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel, etc.)
- Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills
- Great attention to detail
- High school degree or equivalent
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke – Indicating your per day rate
