Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data Entry Clerks

We are looking for Data Entry Clerks to perform research and update our database from online sources. The ideal candidate will be computer savvy and a fast typist with a keen eye for detail.

Work: Remotely

Responsibilities

Transfer data from paper and online resources to our database systems

Type in data provided directly from customers

Create spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes

Verify data by comparing it to source documents

Update existing data

Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested

Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost

Qualifications

Proven experience as a data entry clerk

At least 2years experience in the same position

Previous experience as an academic writer or online writer is an added advantage

Fast typing skills; Knowledge of touch typing systems is strongly preferred

Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel, etc.)

Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills

Great attention to detail

High school degree or equivalent

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke – Indicating your per day rate