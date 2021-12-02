Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION: DATA ASSISTANT

REPORTS TO: FACILITY IN-CHARGE

LOCATION: NAIROBI, KENYA.

Background:

The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (Ciheb) — Kenya is a local non-governmental organization collaborating with the Ministry of Health and County Health Management Teams to strengthen health systems for improved quality of healthcare in Kenya. Ciheb-Kenya is collaborating with the county governments of Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Nairobi, Kisumu, and Migori to support the implementation and expansion of high quality, sustainable, and comprehensive HIV prevention, care, and treatment programs, and expansion of COVID-19 vaccination with funding from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Through the County Ownership and Networks to maintain Nairobi Epidemic Control (CONNECT) program, Ciheb-Kenya and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) are working on a collaborative project towards the provision of high quality HIV prevention, care and treatment services to select health facilities in Nairobi City County. The project is therefore seeking for suitably qualified persons able to fill the positions of the positions below. The positions will be based at the various county health facilities in Nairobi within the County Health Services Department and mainstreamed into the county structures.

Key Function:

Reporting to the Facility in-charge and supervised by the Data Officer and PACT Endeleza Strategic Information Specialist the Data Assistant will be responsible for maintaining patient files and supporting HIV/TB data management

Roles and Responsibilities:

Management of the filing system at the facility.

Maintenance of files to ensure they are in good order.

Retrieve and file documents as requested from time to time.

Enter data into IQCare and run basic reports.

Clinic Preparation.

Safeguard patient level data security – privacy and confidentiality.

Qualifications

Certificate in Health Records from a credible institution

Computer proficiency particularly with the MS-Office suite

An individual with high levels of professionalism with an admirable work ethic

How to Apply:

Kindly send your application that includes a cover letter and an updated CV including names of three professional referees to CIHEBKENYA_Recruitment@cihebkenya.org on or before 3rd December 2021. Applicants are advised to include the title “DATA ASSISTANT” on the subject line.

The Centre for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (Ciheb) — Kenya is an equal opportunity employer.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.