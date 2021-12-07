Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DATA ADMINISTRATOR NAIROBI

Closing date: December 9, 2021

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

DATA ADMINISTRATOR

NAIROBI

About the Job

The Data Administrator supports the Protection office in its data management processes. S/he monitors Restoration of Family Links (RFL) related forms and updates the data in the system ensuring that the accuracy and quality of the data updated into the systems, meets ICRC criteria in accordance to existing procedures and frameworks and respecting data protection policies.

This is a grade B1 national/resident position based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Receives and dispatches all mails received from ICRC Delegation and Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) and manages the filing enclosure lists of pouches

· Prepares follow-up list and forms and dispatches these to the SRCS

· Updates the ICRC data base related to the opening of tracing (missing persons) cases, and follow-up of all tracing documents received

· Extracts a report of pending tracing cases and shares this with the SRCS RFL coordinators for follow up purposes

· Uploads feedback into the system and updates all closed cases accordingly

· Ensures conformity to set procedures, and adherence to quality standards during the data entry for all RFL cases

Minimum qualifications and required competencies

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Business Management or any other related field of study

· 3 years minimum of experience in data management and familiar with various databases/software

· Excellent organizational, analytical and communication skills

· Ability to work independently and in a multicultural environment

· Fluency in written and spoken English and Somali language

· High level of confidentiality

· Proficiency in MS Office Suite

We Offer

· A challenging job opportunity within a dynamic work environment in an international humanitarian organization

· Training and development opportunities

· A competitive salary with benefits, based on the ICRC Compensation and Benefits framework

How to Apply

Apply by sending your cover letter and CV addressed to the Human Resources Manager, ICRC Somalia Delegation, on the email address sokrecruitment@icrc.org. Your cover letter must indicate your current salary and your expected salary range. The closing date is 9th December 2021. Clearly indicate the position title Data Administrator Nairobi in the subject line of your email message. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NOTE THAT ONLY EMAILED APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Any enquiries about the position should be addressed to *sokrecruitment@icrc.org.***

Click on the link for information on data protection: Personal data protection information**