Monday, 06 December 2021 – River Enziu has been on everyone’s lips since Saturday after more than 40 people lost their lives when the bus they were traveling in plunged into the dreaded river.

The tragedy, captured on video by onlookers, was as a result of the bus being swept away as the driver attempted to cross the swollen river.

The bus plunged into the raging waters so fast that it got submerged within seconds.

It’s now emerging that some PSV bus drivers, who are familiar with that route, are so daring that they pull stunts while crossing the flooded river, which has claimed the lives of so many motorists in the recent past.

A crazy video has emerged showing a driver of a popular bus that plies the Mwingi route pulling stunts while crossing the same river that claimed the lives of more than 40 Kenyans over the weekend.

He pulled some daring stunts to impress the public while crossing the flooded river.

Watch the video below.

