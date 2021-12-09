Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Waumini Savings & Credit Co-operative Society Limited is a leading National SACCO with a membership of over 35,000 spread across Kenya. We are seeking to fill one (1) vacant position of a Customer Care Officer. Reporting to the Customer Care Manager, the Customer Care Officer will have the responsibility to provide appropriate information to existing & potential customers on the Sacco products and ensure that all inquiries and complaints are resolved in a timely manner.

Responsibilities

Handle incoming customer interactions through all the channels in use i.e telephone, sms, email, website, and social media accounts;

Escalate member feedback to relevant departments, follow-up for resolution and advise members appropriately;

Maintain records of customer interactions and the resolutions thereof;

Manage and resolve member complaints in a professional manner;

Ensure prompt new member registration and carry out change of member details;

Receive incoming mails, capture/record in the system, sort & disseminate to relevant departments or individuals; and

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations / Marketing/

Minimum 3 years of relevant working

Knowledge of accounting, credit, and lending

Knowledge of SACCO practices and legal

Strong commitment and passion for customer

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Telephone

How to Apply

Interested applicants are invited to submit only two documents – A cover letter & current curriculum vitae as one document and the job application form (available on our website). Applications to be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer through the email hr@wauminisacco.com quoting the position title on the email subject line. Applications should be sent on or before 5.00pm, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Hard copies will not be considered, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Waumini Sacco is an equal opportunity employer