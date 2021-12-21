Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Sales Manager

As Customer Sales Manager, you will own all plans and outcomes for your assigned sales channel, including setting monthly activity plans, scheduling field events, and achieving sales targets. You will manage and lead a large team of sales representatives, comprised of KOKO employees and external representatives. Overall, your job is critical to KOKO’s growth as a business in Kenya and beyond.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) and CRM experience preferred5+ years experience in sales leadership.

Demonstrated track record of successfully motivating and leading a frontline sales force & delivering results.

Experience in B2C direct sales.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure to meet competing deadlines.

Creative problem-solver who thrives when presented with a challenge.

A positive attitude & a passion for winning.

Responsibilities

Develop and implement targeted strategies, activity plans, and reports to meet set targets.

Manage, develop, and coach the sales team to achieve their targets.

Provide field support to ensure closure of sales opportunities.

Work with channel partners to schedule activities and identify new opportunities.

Analyze daily, weekly, and monthly sales reports to allow for efficient and effective decision making.

Collaborate with management on sales goals, planning, and forecasting.

Provide feedback to Software Product & BizOps teams to improve KOKO’s sales tools and software.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Koko Networks on jobs.lever.co to apply