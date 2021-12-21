Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Service Representative

We are hiring a customer service representative to manage customer queries and complaints. You will also be asked to process orders, modifications, and escalate complaints across a number of communication channels. To do well in this role you need to be able to remain calm when customers are frustrated and have experience working with computers.

Customer Service Representative Responsibilities:

Maintaining a positive, empathetic, and professional attitude toward customers at all times.

Responding promptly to customer inquiries.

Communicating with customers through various channels.

Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints.

Knowing our products inside and out so that you can answer questions.

Processing orders, forms, applications, and requests.

Keeping records of customer interactions, transactions, comments, and complaints.

Communicating and coordinating with colleagues as necessary.

Providing feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process.

Managing a team of junior customer service representatives.

Ensure customer satisfaction and provide professional customer support.

Customer Service Representative Requirements:

High school diploma, general education degree, or equivalent.

Ability to stay calm when customers are stressed or upset.

Comfortable using computers.

Fluent communicator

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: hr.manager@acheliskenya.com using the position as subject of email.