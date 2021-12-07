Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
CLIENT SERVICE MANAGER
Our client, a marketing, advertising and events management company is seeking to hire a competent Client Service Manager in Nairobi
Responsibilities
- Deliver exceptional customer service to clients
- Growing the business and building the brand value by developing, implementing and monitoring of the marketing/events/sales strategies, policies, processes & procedures in line with the Business strategy.
- Lead in the development of the Company’s communication strategy consistent to the services, positioning and messaging that differentiates us in the market
- Maintain existing business with current clients, grow business relationships with current clients and assist in bringing new clients on board by generating and evaluating customer/product needs through research, market analysis, competitor activities in order to pro-actively identify, recommend and pursue new business opportunities, solutions, products & services.
- Responsible for collaborating with different work groups and departments to improve customer support programs and enhance customer satisfaction.
Qualifications
- Degree / Diploma in Business Administration
- At least 4 years’ experience in client service in a media, marketing& advertising or events companies. BTL experience highly preferred.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes tofrank.vacancies@yahoo.comon or before 10th December 2021
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.
