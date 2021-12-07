Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CLIENT SERVICE MANAGER

Our client, a marketing, advertising and events management company is seeking to hire a competent Client Service Manager in Nairobi

Responsibilities

Deliver exceptional customer service to clients

Growing the business and building the brand value by developing, implementing and monitoring of the marketing/events/sales strategies, policies, processes & procedures in line with the Business strategy.

Lead in the development of the Company’s communication strategy consistent to the services, positioning and messaging that differentiates us in the market

Maintain existing business with current clients, grow business relationships with current clients and assist in bringing new clients on board by generating and evaluating customer/product needs through research, market analysis, competitor activities in order to pro-actively identify, recommend and pursue new business opportunities, solutions, products & services.

Responsible for collaborating with different work groups and departments to improve customer support programs and enhance customer satisfaction.

Qualifications

Degree / Diploma in Business Administration

At least 4 years’ experience in client service in a media, marketing& advertising or events companies. BTL experience highly preferred.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes tofrank.vacancies@yahoo.comon or before 10th December 2021

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.