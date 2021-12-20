Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Customer Care Executive Job at Baus Optical, Kenya
Baus Optical Company Limited is a key player in the optics industry in Kenya. To support her growth strategies, the company is inviting applications from qualified candidates for the position of Customer Care Executive.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Following up on clients to constantly ensure we meet our service standards
- Responding to clients enquiries through phone calls, messages and emails
- Ensuring all clients complaints are sorted within the shortest time possible
- Doing weekly, monthly and annual reports to the Head of Department regarding customer service
- Any other role that may be assigned by supervisor or senior manager
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or degree in Business Management or any related Course.
- At least 2 Years’ experience in Customer care position with sales experience as an added advantage
- People Management skills.
- Pleasant personality & Good interpersonal skills.
- Knowledge & Competencies of Computer skills.
- Planning skills and Communication Skills (Written and oral).
- Keen to Detail
- Integrity, Professionalism and Unquestionable ethics.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: hr@bausoptical.co.ke using the position as subject of email.
