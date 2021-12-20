Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Customer Care Executive Job at Baus Optical, Kenya

Baus Optical Company Limited is a key player in the optics industry in Kenya. To support her growth strategies, the company is inviting applications from qualified candidates for the position of Customer Care Executive.

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Following up on clients to constantly ensure we meet our service standards
  • Responding to clients enquiries through phone calls, messages and emails
  • Ensuring all clients complaints are sorted within the shortest time possible
  • Doing weekly, monthly and annual reports to the Head of Department regarding customer service
  • Any other role that may be assigned by supervisor or senior manager

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma or degree in Business Management or any related Course.
  • At least 2 Years’ experience in Customer care position with sales experience as an added advantage
  • People Management skills.
  • Pleasant personality & Good interpersonal skills.
  • Knowledge & Competencies of Computer skills.
  • Planning skills and Communication Skills (Written and oral).
  • Keen to Detail
  • Integrity, Professionalism and Unquestionable ethics.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: hr@bausoptical.co.ke using the position as subject of email.

