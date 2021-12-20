Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Care Executive Job at Baus Optical, Kenya

Baus Optical Company Limited is a key player in the optics industry in Kenya. To support her growth strategies, the company is inviting applications from qualified candidates for the position of Customer Care Executive.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Following up on clients to constantly ensure we meet our service standards

Responding to clients enquiries through phone calls, messages and emails

Ensuring all clients complaints are sorted within the shortest time possible

Doing weekly, monthly and annual reports to the Head of Department regarding customer service

Any other role that may be assigned by supervisor or senior manager

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or degree in Business Management or any related Course.

At least 2 Years’ experience in Customer care position with sales experience as an added advantage

People Management skills.

Pleasant personality & Good interpersonal skills.

Knowledge & Competencies of Computer skills.

Planning skills and Communication Skills (Written and oral).

Keen to Detail

Integrity, Professionalism and Unquestionable ethics.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: hr@bausoptical.co.ke using the position as subject of email.