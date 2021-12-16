Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has ordered Chiefs and their Assistants to campaign for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because that is the candidate President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to succeed him.

Speaking on Wednesday, Matiang’i stressed that all officers serving in the security sector were subject to the President’s authority and therefore must follow his instructions.

“I am telling Chiefs and their Assistants and the Deputy County Commissioners we must support the president’s direction,” Matiang’i said.

“When the President forms the queue and gives direction of leadership, we in the security sector must be the first to follow,” Matiang’i added.

The CS also told those in the provincial administration they were President’s representatives in the grassroots and must therefore conform, warning that those who defy will be relieved of their duties.

Matiangi spoke at Kekurro in Kajiado County during the installation of Senior Chief Roika Ole Shira.

“The President said we go by his plans and those who have other plans will be sent home,” he warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST