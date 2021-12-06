Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 December 2021 – A family is crying for justice after their son, who was an advocate, was murdered by an unknown assailant in Rongai.

The deceased advocate, identified as Boaz A. Nyakeri, was reportedly attacked by the assailant as he was heading home in the company of his cousin.

According to reports, the attacker stealthily crept from behind and stabbed him, leaving him for dead.

A Good Samaritan managed to take him to a nearby hospital.

He was later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Nothing was stolen from him during the attack.

Police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the brutal murder.

Boaz’s sudden demise was announced by one of his friends on social media.

“It is a sad day. Young advocate Boaz A. Nyakeri was brutally stabbed to death this morning in Rongai near Maasai Lodge.

“The assailant stealthily crept from behind and attacked him without stealing anything.

“Rest well bro. I am gutted,” the friend wrote.

Below are photos of the deceased advocate.

