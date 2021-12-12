Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sokowatch is transforming communities across Africa by revolutionizing access to essential goods and services. By connecting small merchants to the digital economy, we fix inefficient supply chains and provide services previously unavailable to informal businesses. Sokowatch aims to provide everything a retailer needs, no wholesalers or banks necessary.

Thousands of retailers across East and West Africa use Sokowatch’s mobile ordering and delivery platform to receive the goods they need as quickly and cheaply as possible while also accessing growth financing for the first time. We’re looking to grow our team with highly talented and motivated employees who are excited to work in a fast-paced and dynamic startup environment.

Role: Credit Administration Associate

You are responsible for the execution of Sokowatch’s Financial Services strategy at the branch. You are the owner of the Sokowatch Financial Services product delivery targets including working capital financing, asset financing, insurance and other financial products to come.

Your Mission in our Vision

Financial services will be the biggest differentiating factor of Sokowatch from its competitors. By crafting a suite of services/financial products that not only meets the needs of our customers, but also enhances their earnings potential- Sokowatch will become an indispensable long-term partner for our customers.

Our strategy is to provide a world class customer experience with regards to accessing basic financial services through effective education and signaling that allows our customers to graduate to more sophisticated financial products. In the long-run, these more sophisticated financial products will be the profit engine of the financial services business

Location: Kisumu,Kenya

Reporting into: Regional & Key Accounts Manager

Key Responsibilities;

Managing customers directly and in liaison with the sales team to ensure:

Growth

Ensure they order the set number of SKUs, and grow their SKUs per order in line with target

Ensure they grow Average Revenue Per User MoM

Ensure on-time repayment of credit, with capacity to escalate to ensure collections

Monitor client performance and provide advice in case there’s a slowdown in business and hedge our risk

Any other duties may be assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, or similar field.

Proven work experience in credit management

Good understanding of lending procedures & credit related laws

At least 2 years of credit experience.

Be willing to regularly travel to customer sites.

Have considerable experience with customer negotiations.

