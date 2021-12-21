Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION: Manager – Credit Administration

INDUSTRY: Microfinance Banking

LOCATION: Nairobi

JOB SUMMARY

Our client a Microfinance Bank is seeking to fill the position of a Manager – Credit Administration. The core function shall include post-approval Credit Administration activities including but not limited to; Timely issuance of accurate and error-free Letters of Offer, review of valuation reports and escalating any red flags directly to the Head of Credit Management, issuing conveyancing instructions to the Legal Department, security perfection, review customer files for 100% compliance to terms and conditions prior to initiating loan disbursement protocols, review and signing of pre-disbursement checklist, loan disbursement, upfront collection of LACE and insurance premiums (Credit Life and Collateral Insurance), Regular review of loan book to ensure all running facilities are up to date with both credit life and collateral insurance, ensuring timely annual renewal of credit life and collateral insurance, ensure loans collateral register is up to date, ensure prompt and daily update of collateral register with new loan disbursements, ensure timely and annual review of cash collateral under lien, confirmations to Trade Operations for Bank guarantee issuance, timely resolution of customer complaints and any other duty as shall be assigned by the immediate supervisor from time to time.

Responsibilities

Financial

Enhance the Bank’s revenue streams by ensuring that the pricing of all credit facilities comply with the Bank approved tariff.

Enhance the bank’s revenue targets by ensuring 100% upfront collection of LACE.

Enhance the bank’s revenue targets by ensuring 100% upfront collection of Bank Guarantee bank charges and commissions before authorizing guarantee issuance

Ensure that any credit facility price undercut is clearly articulated in the approved credit proposal with attendant justification and has been duly approved by the designated bank-approved credit committee.

Ensuring upfront collection of insurance premiums (Credit Life and Collateral Insurance) and forwarding payment instructions to Bancassurance Intermediary for onward remittance to Insurance underwriters for placement of cover.

Prompt post disbursement review of all disbursed loan facilities in the core banking software to confirm that all approval terms and conditions have been complied with (including 100% upfront collection of LACE).

Preparation of monthly income reconciliation report

Operational Excellence

Ensure 100% compliance to the bank-approved Credit Policy, Trade Finance Policy, Operations Policy, and any other applicable bank policy in the course of duty.

Ensure any deviations to policy are clearly articulated in the approved credit proposal and duly sanctioned by the appropriate authority as guided by policy.

Timely straight-through processing of accurate and error-free Letters of Offer and issuance within the approved turnaround time as stipulated in the Service Level Agreement.

Reviewing loans and limits maintained in the system to ensure they are booked as per the approval terms. I.e. amounts, interest rates, and repayment period, and initiating corrective action where required.

Ensure all running loans have both credit life and collateral insurance covers in place. Where annual insurance cover (credit life and collateral insurance) are running on the annual cover, renewal protocols should be initiated 60 days to expiry with the first reminder done 30 days to expiry and cover placement enforced seven (7 days) to expiry.

Daily update of collateral register with newly disbursed loan facilities.

Authorization of loans, overdrafts, credit limits, Letters of Credit, and Bank Guarantees in the core banking system data entry.

Liaise with Branch Managers and ensure that all customer credit files are under lock and key. Call for monthly custodial report of all customer credit files.

Ensure successful coordination of all Departmental audit activities by Internal Audit, Risk & Compliance External Audit, Audit, and CBK Audit.

Customer Perspective

Prompt resolution of customer complaints (both internal and external) within the period stipulated by the approved SLA. Problem escalation matrix shall apply unfailingly.

Follow up on pending matters raised by Audit and Risk & Compliance and ensure such matters are attended to and resolved within acceptable timelines by liaising with all relevant stakeholders

Risk and Control

Ensuring departmental compliance to both local and external regulatory requirements e.g. best practice in banking, CBK Prudential Guidelines, Microfinance Act, Anti-money laundering, and OFAC regulations.

Ensure all loan documentation and securities are placed in respective dockets and the dockets are under lock and key all through.

Ensure dual entry to the security strong room is maintained at all times with no documented breach.

Ensure that loans and advances have been fully paid up to nil balance before authorizing the release of securities/ collateral.

Custody of trade documents – Responsible for ensuring safekeeping of trade documents within the department.

Learning and Development

Keep abreast of developments within the banking industry.

Supervising, coaching, and developing team members with aim of achieving a high-performance Credit Administration team.

Ensure the unit’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP) is effective with functional role shadowing for every team member.

Other

Execution of any other duty as allocated from time to time by your immediate Supervisor.

KNOWLEDGE; SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Proficiency in computer packages – Ms Word, Ms Excel and Ms Powerpoint

Attention to detail, accuracy, and diligence

Strong interpersonal skills

Strong analytical skills

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written

Strong negotiation and problem-solving skills

Pro-active and self-driven

Ability to work under pressure and deliver quality results within specified timelines

Working knowledge of business operating environment, banking, and local & world economic environment.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business course from an accredited university. A Master’s degree will be an added advantage

Minimum 7 years cumulative work experience in a busy commercial bank or microfinance bank with a strong bias in Credit Analysis and Credit Administration

Working knowledge of Trade Finance Operations will be an added advantage

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 15th January 2021. Indicating Manager – Credit Administration and Your expected salary on the email subject

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.