Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has revealed the amount of money Deputy President William Ruto has been bribing One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders from Western Kenya to destabilise the region.

OKA leaders in Western Kenya are Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya.

Speaking on Friday, Atwoli who is in Mombasa for Christmas Holiday, said Wetangula and Mudavadi‘s allies were bribed with Sh 3 million each by Ruto to destabilise the Western region.

Atwoli further lambasted Mudavadi and Wetangula, saying they are losers and they are not going anywhere without the support of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Mudavadi and Wetangula have maintained that they are both going for the presidency in 2022 and they are not supporting Raila Odinga as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

