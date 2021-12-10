Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has once again attacked Deputy President William Ruto, saying he is not fit to be President of the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking during Raila’s Azimio la Umoja event at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Friday, Atwoli said, “In 2014, I was the first to tell people that this young man William Ruto cannot lead Kenya.

He went on to say he supports Raila because he has promised to improve working conditions for Kenyans.

“Kenya gained independence because of people like Raila. We will support Raila because he also supports employees.

“Ruto is not fit to lead this country,” Atwoli said.

He went on to say, “I want to assure you Raila that we won’t leave Gideon in Oka… Moi told us not to leave you behind.

“We will not leave you in Oka…We will not leave you in Oka.”

Gideon is the only OKA co-principal of who attended Raila’s big event, breaking ranks with his colleagues, who have skipped the convention.

On Thursday, OKA bosses Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), said they would not attend the event.

Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka is away in South Sudan.

