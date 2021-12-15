Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is now a happy man after the state, through the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), dropped the attempted murder charges in the case where the MP shot Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve.

Though DJ Evolve is still in a vegetative state, Babu will only answer to charges of disorderly behavior while carrying a firearm.

However, the court set tough conditions that Babu Owino must meet to secure his freedom.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi read out the judgment in a final ruling noting that DJ Evolve together with his family will be given an apartment to cater for their rent.

“As a condition of withdrawal, the MP will purchase an apartment for the victim, which will resolve the issue of house rent, and continue paying the hospital bills of the victim who comes from a humble background,” the magistrate said.

“I have concluded that this is a matter, a court should encourage reconciliation as envisaged in the Constitution and, therefore, I will allow the request to withdraw the charges against the accused in count one – attempted murder.

“He is acquitted,” the magistrate added.

