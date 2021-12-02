Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – A controversial Kayole-based Pastor who used to abuse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has died.

Pastor Godfrey Migwi of the House of Hope Church in Kayole, died at a Nairobi hospital after suffering from acute blood pressure.

Deputy President William Ruto led Kenyans in mourning the deceased.

He described Migwi as a humorous spiritual leader with a great sense of humour.

“Bishop Godfrey Migwi was a bold, vocal and powerful spiritual leader with a great sense of humour.

“He was a mentor and a friend with firm pastoral faith that he infused to many of us.

“We will miss his topical and nourishing sermons,” Ruto stated.

The pastor’s death comes seven months after he declared his bid for the Mathioya Parliamentary seat.

Migwi used to have a religious show ‘Kwenjera Uma Wa Mandiko’ (analysing the truth of the word) every Wednesday on Kameme Radio alongside man Nyari and Kamlesh.

He was sacked in July 2019 for abusing Raila Odinga and demonizing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

