The Women’s Health Project

Job Vacancy: Community Officer

1 Position

Employment Type: Contract

The Women’s Health Project, established in 1993, is a collaborative effort of the University of Nairobi (UoN), the University of Washington (UW), the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Mombasa County and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (FHCRC), and the US President’s Emergency Program for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Main objective of this position: The Community Officer position serves as a focal person for the outreach program, recruitment and retention, and assists in research data collection, entry, cleaning, and study logistics for different studies at the Women’s Health Project in Mombasa.

Key responsibilities and tasks include;

Work with the Community Liaison Officer to coordinate the project’s outreach program.

Identify strategies and recruit eligible participants for research studies.

Assist in coordinating retention activities.

Administer research study surveys.

Assist in coordinating and attending site visits with staff.

Assist with IRB submissions regarding protocol changes and annual reviews.

Assist in data entry and checking process.

Assist in qualitative data collection and analysis.

Assist in coordinating field work, data abstraction, and management of implementation science research studies.

Perform any other assigned duties.

Required Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Holder of a Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in– Public Health / Social Sciences / Community Health and Development / Arts.

At least 1-2 years’ experience in a research setting.

Excellent knowledge of both the city and the peri-urban geographical region of Mombasa.

Strong computer skills.

Ability to work harmoniously with diverse groups of individuals.

Experience working in an ethnically, culturally, and racially diverse environment.

Able to work with minimal supervision, and be ready to work for long hours when necessary.

Fluency in English and Swahili.

Desired

Have certification in good clinical practices and human subjects training.

Familiarity working with HIV-infected or at-risk for HIV infection individuals.

Certificate in HIV testing and counselling.

Ability to conduct qualitative research interviews and focus group discussions, transcription and translation of qualitative data.

Knowledge of qualitative analysis of research data.

Knowledge of implementation science research.

How to Apply:

Applicants who meet the specified requirements should send:

Application letters.

Detailed CVs with 3 referees.

Copies of academic and professional certificates.

Pay slip and/or current remuneration if applicable.

Other testimonials together with day-time telephone contact

to brenda.moraa09@yahoo.com

Subject should read “Community Officer”

Closing date for applications is 5.00PM on Friday 7th January 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.