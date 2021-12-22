Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PUBLIC COMMUNICATIONS ASSISTANT – PSC 7

Responsibilities

Assisting in preparation of all public relations related activities including publishing of brochures, handbooks etc.; ii. Assisting in collating data for the updating of the parliamentary website in liaison with the IT department; iii. Assisting in coordination of the outreach program; and Assisting in coordinating and receiving non-VIP visitors to Parliament;

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must: – i. Have a diploma in Public Relations and Media or any other relevant field; ii. Have at least three (3) years experience in handling public relations and media issues; and iii. Be competent in the use of IT as a working tool.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliament.go.ke/vacancies or http://careers.parliament.go.ke/PSC on or before 24th December 2021.

NOTE:

DUE TO INCREASED TRAFFIC, THE SYSTEM MAY EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN RESPONSE. APPLICANTS ARE REQUESTED TO RETRY AND IF THE PROBLEM PERSISTS, YOU MAY CONTACT THE HELP DESK.

APPLICATIONS THROUGH THE POST OFFICE, EMAIL OR HAND DELIVERY SHALL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

For any Enquires and assistance related to this recruitment, a help-desk with the following email addresses and phone numbers have been provided.

Emails:

Phone numbers

+254 202848000 +254 113522445 +254 738663100

Please note that any communication relating to the processing of the applications shall be only through the Parliamentary website, the above emails and/ or the online recruitment system notices.

LINK TO THE JOB PORTAL