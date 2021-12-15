Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Driver
Job Description
Key Purpose Statement
- To manage and develop relationships with existing and potential events’ Organisers through well executed Events and Timely Deliveries.
Key Duties & Responsibilities
- Hauling of bulk stock Primary Distribution between Manufacturing Plants and Distribution Centres and OCCD’s.
- Ensures that the relevant level of vehicle asset care is adhered to pertaining to drivers.
- Pre and Post trip checks.
- Breakdowns and Maintenance.
- Autonomous Maintenance Process.
- Cleanliness, Company Image.
- Damage to body, equipment and mechanical components.
- Fuel Consumption management and tyre care.
- Responsibility For truck equipment PPE, Tools, corner plates, wheel chocks, fire extinguisher, trolleys and load straps .
- Delivery of stock Secondary Distribution to Direct Delivery customers and OCCD’s.
- Providing professional and efficient customer service to the internal and external customers.
- Conducting and Compile necessary invoicing to ensure that all delivery documents are correct and checked.
- Take full accountability of the allocated truck Crew, Mobile devices, stock and pallets on truck.
- Co-coordinating and receiving perfect customer invoices.
- Perform daily on truck stock counts in an accurate and prompt manner.
- Comply with security checks and procedures.
- Management and supervision of the crew on the truck.
Skills, Experience & Education
Minimum Requirements
- KCSE Certificate .
- Valid Driving License Class BCE and at least 5 years of driving experience of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Articulate or Semi-Articulate Truck.
- Valid professional driver’s permit as well as any other relevant statutory documentation.
- Valid Certificate of Good Conduct with at least 6 months to expiry .
- Good Leadership and communication skills.
- Team player.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to The Coca-Cola Company on ccba.erecruit.co to apply
