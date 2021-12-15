Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Driver

Job Description    

Key Purpose Statement

  • To manage and develop relationships with existing and potential events’ Organisers through well executed Events and Timely Deliveries.

Key Duties & Responsibilities    

  • Hauling of bulk stock Primary Distribution between Manufacturing Plants and Distribution Centres and OCCD’s.
  • Ensures that the relevant level of vehicle asset care is adhered to pertaining to drivers.
  • Pre and Post trip checks.
  • Breakdowns and Maintenance.
  • Autonomous Maintenance Process.
  • Cleanliness, Company Image.
  • Damage to body, equipment and mechanical components.
  • Fuel Consumption management and tyre care.
  • Responsibility For truck equipment PPE, Tools, corner plates, wheel chocks, fire extinguisher, trolleys and load straps .
  • Delivery of stock Secondary Distribution to Direct Delivery customers and OCCD’s.
  • Providing professional and efficient customer service to the internal and external customers.
  • Conducting and Compile necessary invoicing to ensure that all delivery documents are correct and checked.
  • Take full accountability of the allocated truck Crew, Mobile devices, stock and pallets on truck.
  • Co-coordinating and receiving perfect customer invoices.
  • Perform daily on truck stock counts in an accurate and prompt manner.
  • Comply with security checks and procedures.
  • Management and supervision of the crew on the truck.

Skills, Experience & Education    

Minimum Requirements

  • KCSE Certificate .
  • Valid Driving License Class BCE and at least 5 years of driving experience of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Articulate or Semi-Articulate Truck.
  • Valid professional driver’s permit as well as any other relevant statutory documentation.
  • Valid Certificate of Good Conduct with at least 6 months to expiry .
  • Good Leadership and communication skills.
  • Team player.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to The Coca-Cola Company on ccba.erecruit.co to apply

