Driver

Job Description

Key Purpose Statement

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Hauling of bulk stock Primary Distribution between Manufacturing Plants and Distribution Centres and OCCD’s.

Ensures that the relevant level of vehicle asset care is adhered to pertaining to drivers.

Pre and Post trip checks.

Breakdowns and Maintenance.

Autonomous Maintenance Process.

Cleanliness, Company Image.

Damage to body, equipment and mechanical components.

Fuel Consumption management and tyre care.

Responsibility For truck equipment PPE, Tools, corner plates, wheel chocks, fire extinguisher, trolleys and load straps .

Delivery of stock Secondary Distribution to Direct Delivery customers and OCCD’s.

Providing professional and efficient customer service to the internal and external customers.

Conducting and Compile necessary invoicing to ensure that all delivery documents are correct and checked.

Take full accountability of the allocated truck Crew, Mobile devices, stock and pallets on truck.

Co-coordinating and receiving perfect customer invoices.

Perform daily on truck stock counts in an accurate and prompt manner.

Comply with security checks and procedures.

Management and supervision of the crew on the truck.

Skills, Experience & Education

Minimum Requirements

KCSE Certificate .

Valid Driving License Class BCE and at least 5 years of driving experience of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Articulate or Semi-Articulate Truck.

Valid professional driver’s permit as well as any other relevant statutory documentation.

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct with at least 6 months to expiry .

Good Leadership and communication skills.

Team player.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to The Coca-Cola Company on ccba.erecruit.co to apply