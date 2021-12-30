Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Loading Clerk – Logistics
Industry: Logistics
Location: Nairobi
Salary: Ksh 25,000 – 30,000
Our Client in the Logistics industry is seeking to hire a Loading Clerk responsible for assisting in a variety of duties, including receiving, unloading and loading trucks, fulfilling purchase orders, and keeping warehouses stocked with essential equipment.
Responsibilities:
- Record accurate information on loadings.
- Ensure trucks are furnished with all requisite documents on time.
- Ensure fleet availability to meet all orders by scheduling and forecasting..
- Communicate with transporters and ensure trucks arrive on time at the loading site.
- Oversee goods loading to ensure correct specs are loaded on the trucks.
- Forward loading report to the head office team on a daily basis.
- Screening and analyzing acquired data to be able to take necessary measures to reduce operational cost.
- Take part in activities to keep up with the trend in the industry.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
- Communicate and cooperate with supervisors and coworkers.
Key Qualifications
- Diploma or equivalent in purchasing and supplies management.
- Minimum 2 years of experience.
- Basic understanding of warehousing, principles and procedures.
- Experience in stock control and dispatch planning.
- CIPs is an added advantage.
- Very good communication and organization skills.
- Good knowledge of MS Office.
- High energy and enthusiasm.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Loading Clerk – Logistics) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 7th Jan 2022
