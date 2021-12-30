Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Loading Clerk – Logistics

Industry: Logistics

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Ksh 25,000 – 30,000

Our Client in the Logistics industry is seeking to hire a Loading Clerk responsible for assisting in a variety of duties, including receiving, unloading and loading trucks, fulfilling purchase orders, and keeping warehouses stocked with essential equipment.

Responsibilities:

  • Record accurate information on loadings.
  • Ensure trucks are furnished with all requisite documents on time.
  • Ensure fleet availability to meet all orders by scheduling and forecasting..
  • Communicate with transporters and ensure trucks arrive on time at the loading site.
  • Oversee goods loading to ensure correct specs are loaded on the trucks.
  • Forward loading report to the head office team on a daily basis.
  • Screening and analyzing acquired data to be able to take necessary measures to reduce operational cost.
  • Take part in activities to keep up with the trend in the industry.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
  • Communicate and cooperate with supervisors and coworkers.

Key Qualifications

  • Diploma or equivalent in purchasing and supplies management.
  • Minimum 2 years of experience.
  • Basic understanding of warehousing, principles and procedures.
  • Experience in stock control and dispatch planning.
  • CIPs is an added advantage.
  • Very good communication and organization skills.
  • Good knowledge of MS Office.
  • High energy and enthusiasm.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Loading Clerk – Logistics) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 7th Jan 2022

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply