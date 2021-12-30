Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Loading Clerk – Logistics

Industry: Logistics

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Ksh 25,000 – 30,000

Our Client in the Logistics industry is seeking to hire a Loading Clerk responsible for assisting in a variety of duties, including receiving, unloading and loading trucks, fulfilling purchase orders, and keeping warehouses stocked with essential equipment.

Responsibilities:

Record accurate information on loadings.

Ensure trucks are furnished with all requisite documents on time.

Ensure fleet availability to meet all orders by scheduling and forecasting..

Communicate with transporters and ensure trucks arrive on time at the loading site.

Oversee goods loading to ensure correct specs are loaded on the trucks.

Forward loading report to the head office team on a daily basis.

Screening and analyzing acquired data to be able to take necessary measures to reduce operational cost.

Take part in activities to keep up with the trend in the industry.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Communicate and cooperate with supervisors and coworkers.

Key Qualifications

Diploma or equivalent in purchasing and supplies management.

Minimum 2 years of experience.

Basic understanding of warehousing, principles and procedures.

Experience in stock control and dispatch planning.

CIPs is an added advantage.

Very good communication and organization skills.

Good knowledge of MS Office.

High energy and enthusiasm.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Loading Clerk – Logistics) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 7th Jan 2022