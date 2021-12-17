Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client a high-end restaurant is currently looking to hire a Stores Clerk.

Responsibilities

Ensuring that stock balances are controlled and requisitions raised from departments to replenish the stock;

Completing accurate stock count of all food, drink, and packaging items

Placing items back in fridge/shelves/counters in accordance to FIFO

Auditing stocks in restaurants to ensure clear labeling, dates, and signatories

Preventing overstock of items

Ensuring stock-taking is done at specified times and any variances arising thereof adequately explained;

Completing documentation and taking the necessary action in case of non-delivery, substandard deliveries or overpricing;

Informing management and following agreed procedures in the case of spoilt, damaged or slow-moving items;

Ensuring that stocks are inspected, as to quality and quantity, against delivery documents;

Authorizing issue of goods to the user departments as per requisitions; and

Performing any other duties assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Purchasing and Supplies from a recognized institution;

At least two (2-3) years working experience in a restaurant or hotel;

Have good communication and interpersonal skills

Be a strong team player; and

Proficiency in Materials Control System.

How To Apply

Please send your Cv to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke