The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:

PRINCIPAL CLERK ASSISTANT (COMMITTEE SERVICES) – JOB GROUP Q (ONE POSITION)

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:-

Planning and co-coordinating functions and operations of the department within the Legal, Legislative Procedure and Committee

Offer advice to County Assembly Committees, Committee Chairpersons and individual

Prepare committee reports/minutes.

County Assembly procedure, practice, conventions, tradition and

Search for fresh information / facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or

Offering administrative services to various types of County Assembly committees including the

Activities pertaining to seminars and conferences for members of County Assembly and

Qualifications

For Appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

A Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Social Sciences /Political Science/Economics/ Public Administration/ Law/ Business administration, and Education from a recognized institution

Served in senior management within public service /National Parliament or County Assembly for a minimum period of five (5) years or in a comparable position in the private sector

A strategic Leadership course last a period of six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage

Master’s Degree in relevant field shall be an added advantage

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;

Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);

Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.

All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:

THE CLERK/SECRETARY,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,

P. O BOX 332-80200,

MALINDI.

Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NOTE: THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.