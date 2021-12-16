Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:

PRINCIPAL CLERK ASSISTANT   (COMMITTEE    SERVICES) – JOB GROUP Q (ONE POSITION)

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:-

  Planning and co-coordinating functions and operations of the department within the Legal, Legislative Procedure and Committee
  Offer advice to County Assembly Committees, Committee Chairpersons and individual
  • Prepare committee reports/minutes.
  County Assembly    procedure,    practice,     conventions,    tradition    and
  Search for fresh information / facts by consulting  appropriate  sources like documents or
  Offering administrative services to various types of County Assembly committees including the
  Activities pertaining to seminars and conferences for members of County Assembly and

Qualifications

For Appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

  • A Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Social Sciences /Political Science/Economics/ Public Administration/ Law/ Business administration, and Education from a recognized institution
  • Served in senior management within public service /National Parliament or County Assembly for a minimum period of five (5) years or in a comparable position in the private sector 
  • A strategic Leadership course last a period of six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage
  • Master’s Degree in relevant field shall be an added advantage

How to Apply 

 Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;

  • Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);
  • Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
  • Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
  • Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.

All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:

THE CLERK/SECRETARY,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,

P. O  BOX  332-80200,

MALINDI.

 Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NOTE: THE COUNTY  ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI  IS AN  EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

